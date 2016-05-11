Peacekeeping initiatives of N. Nazarbayev considered at UN High-Level Debate in New York

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov took part in the UN High-Level Debate in New York within his working trip to the city on May 10, 2016.

The Debate was titled "In a World of Risks: A New Commitment for Peace". The participants of the event discussed the issues of peace and security, peacekeeping initiatives, building of peace, gender aspects and armed conflicts and the interrelation between security and sustainable development and protection of the environment.

Mogens Lykketoft, President of the United Nations General Assembly, Jan Eliasson, Deputy UN Secretary-General, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, former President of Indonesia, Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, former President of Sri Lanka, Leymah Gbowee, 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate, SDG Advocate, Amre Moussa, former Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Jose Ramos-Horta, Chair, High-level Independent Panel on Peace Operations, Smaïl Chergui, African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security and more than 25 foreign afairs ministers of the UN member states took part in the event.

E. Idrissov familiarized the participants of the event with the approaches of Kazakhstan to the discussed issues. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan drew attention to the main provisions of the Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century" and other anti-military, anti-nuclear and anti-terrorist initiatives of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. These initiatives represent the heart of the efforts of Kazakhstan on strengthening of the international peace and security and proving its reputation as of a reliable partner of the world community.

The delegation of Kazakhstan also addressed the issues of approval of the common list of terrorist organizations and agreed terminology for fighting the international terrorism. The final result of the work is adoption of the universal document of the UN in this sphere and building of the anti-terrorist coalition within the UN, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

"We call on all the member states to support the Kazakhstani initiative to establish the global anti-terrorist coalition and universal mechanisms on bringing those guilty of crimes committed in this sphere to justice," E. Idrissov said.

Related issues were discussed by E. Idrissov at the meetings with Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate Jean-Paul Laborde and Director of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre Jehangir Khan.

Among the goals of the working trip of E. Idrissov to New York was also promotion of the Kazakhstan's bid to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017 and familiarization of the international community with the priorities of Kazakhstan as a member of the UN Security Council if selected. In this regard, E. Idrissov held several meetings with ministers of foreign affairs from different world countries on the sidelines of the event.