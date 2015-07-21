Pedagogical university needs to be opened in Astana - S. Akhmetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is necessary to open a pedagogical university in Astana due to a lack of specialists in pre-school organizations, first deputy head of the Astana office of "Nur Otan" Party Sapar Akhkmetov informed.

According to him, a lack of specialists in many pre-school education establishments of the capital city leads to development of corruption in this sphere. "For example, more than 50% of teachers working in pre-school education institutions do not have basic education. Thereat, Astana is a city that has almost a million people of residents. Every year, the lack of specialists in the mentioned sphere feels even greater," S. Akhmetov told at the sitting of the public council on prevention of corruption.

According to him, there is the necessary for opening a special pedagogical university in Astana.

Besides, he noted earlier that every 6 th corruption crime is committed by representatives of the education sphere in Kazakhstan.