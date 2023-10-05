Pedagogics became one of most important fields of science – President

Kazakhstan must develop its education sphere in compliance with the best international standards. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Republican Congress of Teachers in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

The President reminded of the adoption of the law “On the status of teachers” in 2019, following which the teachers’ salaries was doubled. Pre-school teachers’ salaries has been raised recently by 30%. Teachers vacation period was prolonged.

In his words, special attention is given today to upgrading teachers’ qualification. About 220 teachers have undergone training abroad under the Bolashak Scholarship Programme. The demand in young teachers is rising today. Students’ monthly allowances increased by 2.5 times.

“In one word, training highly qualified professionals remains a priority task,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to him, the quality of school education directly impacts the development of a state in the new era, while teachers contribute to shaping a school.

“As we see, pedagogics has become one of the important fields of science. For this reason, we need brand new approaches in this sphere. The application of up-to-date technologies will let effectively modernize the education system in a short period of time. We must develop the sphere of education in compliance with the best international standards,” the President stressed.