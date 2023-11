ALMATY. KAZINFORM A girl was knocked down by a bus in Almaty.

The incident occurred January 12, when the girl was crossing the street. The driver of the bus says, he was moving along Baiturssynov Street and was going to turn eastward to Abai Avenue. He didn’t noticed any pedestrians, he added.

The girl, born 1984, was hospitalized with slight injuries. Investigation is underway.