    11:48, 03 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Pedophile detained by Almaty police

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Sarkan town police has detained a local for attempted rape of a 14-year-old girl.

    Earlier, a female resident of Sarkan appealed to the police with the demand to take measures against an unknown man who attacked her teenage daughter. The woman informed that the criminal attempted to rape her daughter. Within hours police officers arrested a 32-year-old resident of the town. Criminal case has been initiated.

    Tags:
    Almaty region Incidents Ministry of Internal Affairs Accidents News
