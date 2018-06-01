Pedro Sánchez becomes Spain's new Prime Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The leader of Spain's Socialist Party on Friday became the country's new prime minister after a majority of lawmakers in parliament backed a vote of no confidence he had triggered against the incumbent Popular Party, Kazinform has learned from EFE.

Pedro Sánchez, 46, instantly became PM-elect when he secured 180 votes in his favor, four more than the needed majority of 176 votes out of the 350 seats in Spain's lower chamber.