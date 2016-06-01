Pelé auctions off his entire football history

LONDON. KAZINFORM Pelé, widely seen as the finest football player of all time, is auctioning off his entire collection of awards and memorabilia accumulated over six decades in the game.

Experts believe the event could become the biggest sports auction ever and fetch up to £5m in bids.

The Brazilian three-time World Cup winner and Fifa Player of the Century is selling everything from his replica of the Jules Rimet Trophy to his 1977 North American Soccer League championship ring.

More than 2,000 items will go under the hammer, covering the years from whenPelé turned professional at 15 with Santos FC in 1956 to being named as the club’s lifetime global ambassador in 2014.

The auction, handled by Beverly Hills-based Julien’s Auctions, will take place in London over three days and is expected to attract bids from around the world.Martin Nolan, executive director at Julien's Auctions, said it would be a "historic" sale, probably the "biggest sports auction ever".

He added: "It is just phenomenal to see such a vast collection from one man in one room."

Nolan said the lots could attract between £1.5m and £3m, although it could reach as high as £5m.



