Pello Bilbao takes a great win on stage 7 of Giro d’Italia

Stage 7 of the NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Giro d'Italia to L'Aquila became a day of glory for Pello Bilbao. The Astana's rider took a great solo victory, attacking from a breakaway group with around 1.5 km to go, Astana Pro Team informs on its website.

Stage 7 of the Giro (185 km) has started with many attacks and a super high pace of the peloton. After many attempts, finally, a group of riders broke away clear with two representatives of Astana Pro Team: Pello Bilbao and Andrey Zeits. The Kazakh rider did a phenomenal work in the break, leading the group and holding a gap to the main peloton. Finally, this job, done by Andrey Zeits allowed Pello Bilbao to save some energy for the final. Inside the last 10 km the breakaway has exploded with attacks, but only Pello Bilbao was able to launch a decisive one, immediately taking a small gap, the Astana rider did his best to stay clear in front and to win this stage.



One of the heroes of today's stage Andrey Zeits finished the race with a smile on his face.Despite a strong chase behind the shoulders of the break, the peloton did not catch the escapers, arriving at the finish 1 minute 7 seconds after Pello Bilbao. Astana's leader Miguel Angel Lopez finished safety in the main group.

In the general classification the Italian Valerio Conti still leads the race.

Tomorrow will be held the 8th stage of the race: 239 km from Tortoreto Lido to Pesaro.