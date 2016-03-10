EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:07, 10 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Pennsylvania shooting: Gunmen kill five at barbecue party

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At least five people have been killed in a shooting near Pittsburgh in the US state of Pennsylvania, officials say.

    Two gunmen fired at a backyard barbecue party in Wilkinsburg, injuring at least three others.

    Four of the dead were women, and the suspects are still at large, local media report.

    A series of mass shootings has turned gun control into a major topic of debate in the US.

    Police said once the shooting started late on Wednesday, people tried to run into the house, but a second gunman opened fire from the side or a backyard adjacent to the residence.

    Four people died at the scene and a fifth in hospital. Two wounded men are in critical condition in hospital, officials said. A woman is said to be stable.

    Witness Kayla Alexander told local broadcaster WPXI she heard at least 20 shots. She said authorities had sealed off the area.

    Wilkinsburg is a borough of about 16,000 people with many lower- and middle-income residents.

    In late February, a gunman killed three people and wounded 14 others in the state of Kansas, days after six others were killed by a gunman in Michigan.

    Kazinform refers to BBC.com

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!