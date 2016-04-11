Pension age raised in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko signed decree No. 137 "Concerning the improvement of the pension system" on 11 April, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The document aims to improve the pension system in the changing social and demographic conditions. In accordance with the decree, starting from 1 January 2017 the standard pension age will be gradually increased by six months every year until it reaches 63 years for men and 58 years for women; there will be the same increase in the retirement age (by three years during the period of six years) for those entitled to preferential, long-service and military pensions.



In line with the decree, heads of organizations regardless of the form of ownership are recommended to encourage employers and employees to take part in voluntary pension insurance programs.