    12:18, 15 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Pension to grow by 20% in 2017 in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed the Government to increase pensions by 20% in 2017 against the level of 2016.

    This increase, according to the President, will cover 2 million 200 thousand Kazakhstan citizens.  All these years, according to the President, despite the world economic recession, Kazakhstan Government has always paid special attention to the social welfare. "Within 25 years social expenses have grown from KZT 26 million to KZT 4,8 trillion, which is 180 thousand times as much and 46% of the budget of the country. We will continue this work", - the President added.

    President of Kazakhstan 25 Years of Independence Independence day
