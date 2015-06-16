EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:46, 16 June 2015 | GMT +6

    People&#39;s assemblies harmonize relations between Russia and Kazakhstan, view

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and the People's Assembly of Russia help harmonize relations between the two countries, believes deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Sergey Vainshtein.

    "Given the opportunities that pop up with the launch of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and multi-national composition of Russia and Kazakhstan, the two People's Assemblies are the important element of harmonizing relations between the two nations," the Russian MP said at the international conference "Kazakhstan's way: Unity. Patriotism. Reforms" dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana on Tuesday. According to him, joint efforts of the two assemblies will help strengthen and develop the near-border contacts and improve the lives of people in Russia and Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Astana People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Russia 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Constitution Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!