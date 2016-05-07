ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan has extended its congratulations to people of the country on the occasion of the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

"Dear compatriots!

We wholeheartedly congratulate you on the Defender of the Fatherland Day!

This nationwide holiday of Kazakhstani patriotism, duty and responsibility has become a symbol of selfless service to the Fatherland.

Today we are paying homage to those who have dedicated their lives to their Fatherland - from WWII veterans to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan who protect the interests of our country, peace and security of our citizens.

Please accept our sincere wishes of good health, happiness, peace and prosperity on this day," the congratulatory message reads.