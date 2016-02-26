EN
    13:09, 26 February 2016 | GMT +6

    People&#39;s Assembly nominates candidates for Majilis seats (PHOTO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan has nominated nine candidates for Majilis seats who will participate at the upcoming parliamentary elections.

    Candidatures of all candidates were approved at a session of the Council of the People's Assembly with the participation of Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova.
    The list consists of the following candidates:
    1. Roman Kim - deputy of Majilis of the 5th convocation;
    2. Akhmet Muradov - deputy of Majilis of the 5th convocation;
    3. Yuri Timoshchenko - deputy of Majilis of the 5th convocation;
    4. Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov - President of "Republican newspaper "Yegemen Kazakhstan" JSC;
    5. Vladimir Bozhko - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs;
    6. Natalya Zhumadildayeva - member of the People's Assembly;
    7. Shaimardan Nurumov - chairman of the Republican Uighur Center;
    8. Shakir Khakhazov - member of the People's Assembly;
    9. Narine Mikaelyan - chairwoman of the Afghan Cultural Center in Almaty.
    Recall that Kazakhstan will hold snap parliamentary elections to Majilis and maslikhats on March 20. 107 deputies are to be elected. Nine of them will represent the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan at Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.
