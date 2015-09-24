ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Council of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan congratulates all Kazakhstanis on great and sacred holiday of Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha).

"Qurban Ait - one of the main holidays in Islam brightly symbolizing the triumph of humanism and high sacrifice for the name of the higher ideals of kindness and justice - has become a unifying tradition for all the residents of Kazakhstan. Qurban AIt is an important event in spiritual life of our society. Its content reflects spiritual values of our nation. Its high moral principles serve for further strengthening of peace and harmony and unity of Kazakhstanis. Dear compatriots! Let this sacred holiday bring us grace and blessing! We wish all Kazakhstanis peace and well-being, health and success in achievement of the goals set! Let this holiday bring warmth, joy and prosperity to your families!", the letter of greetings reads.