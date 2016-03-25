EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:30, 25 March 2016 | GMT +6

    People&#39;s Assembly of Kazakhstan forms pool of philanthropists

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan has formed a pool of 300 large philanthropists and charity givers, President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced on Friday.

    President Nazarbayev participated in the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers dedicated to the opening of the first session of the Parliament of the 6th convocation, the president's press service reports.
    At the session the Kazakh leader revealed that the republican database of those in need of help had been created as well.

