ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan congratulated the people of the country on the main national holiday - the Independence Day, Kazinform international news agency published the full congratulation text.

Dear fellow countrymen!

The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan congratulates all the people of the country on the national holiday - the Independence Day of Kazakhstan!

Independence is the greatest value and dream about freedom come true for the people of Kazakhstan.

We've revived the statehood and now have a right to independently determine and build our future.

Kazakhstan has become a dynamically developing country over the years of its independence. Lead by President Nursultan Nazarbayev the nation and the country have overcome all the tests of the time.

The international image of the country in the global arena, reliable economic foundation, effective political structure and the uniting idea of the nation are all the firm ground of independence.

The idea of independence plays an important uniting role uniting our people. The entire nation of Kazakhstan is united now on the principle "One country - one destiny".

We have proved that successful, effective and independent state can exist only in case of stability, accord in the society, national unity and common goals and tasks.

Today, Kazakhstan rightfully occupies its place among democratic world countries with its developed socially oriented market economy.

We are entering the 25 th year of our independence.

We believe that we will overcome all new challenges of the global reality. We believe in the success of our country and in our common successful future.

We have a strategy, we have peace in the country, we have our leader - our First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

May the upcoming year 2016 - the year of the 25 th anniversary of our independence - be the year of our new achievements and fulfillment of all tasks set in the name of our common homeland!

We wish each and every family strong health, wellbeing and stability. Let peace, accord and understanding be in our home forever!

May Kazakhstan grow stronger and prosperous!

The Council of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan