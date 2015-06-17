EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:14, 17 June 2015 | GMT +6

    People didn&#39;t lose money when their savings got transferred to Unified Accumulated Pension Fund

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - When people's savings were transferred to the Unified Accumulation Pension Fund they did not lose a single tenge, Ruslan Erdenayev told at the roundtable dedicated to the issues of further modernization of the pension system of Kazakhstan and measures on its legal insurance.

    "There were no losses while money was transferred. No a single tenge was lost," R. Erdenayev told.

    According to him, people can check it just by asking for the information about the state of their deposits in the Unified Accumulation Pension Fund.

    Tags:
    Economy News Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!