ASTANA. KAZINFORM - When people's savings were transferred to the Unified Accumulation Pension Fund they did not lose a single tenge, Ruslan Erdenayev told at the roundtable dedicated to the issues of further modernization of the pension system of Kazakhstan and measures on its legal insurance.

"There were no losses while money was transferred. No a single tenge was lost," R. Erdenayev told.

According to him, people can check it just by asking for the information about the state of their deposits in the Unified Accumulation Pension Fund.