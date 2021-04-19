People entering Slovakia must go into quarantine

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Vaccinated people who arrive in Slovakia from Monday (April 19) at 6 a.m. and were during the past 14 days only in EU countries, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland or the United Kingdom will be obliged to go into quarantine, TASR reports.

This also holds for those who’ve recovered from COVID-19. They’ll be allowed to terminate quarantine after obtaining a negative PCR test for coronavirus, TASR was told by Public Health Office (UVZ) spokesperson Dasa Rackova.

UVZ earlier said that these people won’t have to go into quarantine.

According to UVZ, self-isolation or quarantine in a specialised facility ends after 14 days for asymptomatic people or after obtaining a negative PCR test. «Such a test can be undergone at any time, it isn’t necessary to wait eight days after returning from abroad,» said Rackova.

Self-isolation for asymptomatic minors below ten years of age ends along with the expiration of mandatory self-isolation of people living in the same household.

People who come to Slovakia and were during the past 14 days only in some of the EU countries, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland or United Kingdom, will need to show that more than 14 days have passed since their second jab with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or Moderna, or more than four weeks since their first shot with the AstraZenaca vaccine. Another option is to demonstrate that they recovered from COVID-19 within the past 180 days.

If a person recovered from COVID-19 and was inoculated with a vector or mRNA vaccine within 180 days and at least 14 days have passed since the first shot, they must demonstrate this to the authorities.

Registration on http://korona.gov.sk/ehranica is also required upon entry to Slovakia, apart from the possession of a negative antigen test no older than 48 hours or negative PCR test no older than 72 hours.