People evacuated from Almaty’s Esentai Mall over bomb threat

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – People have been evacuated from Esentai Mall in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city’s police was reported about a bomb threat in one of the fast food restaurants in the Esentai shopping mall located on Al-Farabi Avenue. For security reasons people have been evacuated from the building. Representatives of emergency services are at the scene.

The information about the bomb threat is being checked.