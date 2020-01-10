18:03, 10 January 2020 | GMT +6
People evacuated from Almaty’s Esentai Mall over bomb threat
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – People have been evacuated from Esentai Mall in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The city’s police was reported about a bomb threat in one of the fast food restaurants in the Esentai shopping mall located on Al-Farabi Avenue. For security reasons people have been evacuated from the building. Representatives of emergency services are at the scene.
The information about the bomb threat is being checked.