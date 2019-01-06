People in nearly 80 snow-trapped cars rescued in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Saturday, Emergency Situation Department forces helped people in 79 motor vehicles stranded in snow in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

At 12:30 p.m., on the Chapayevo-Kaztalovka highway in Akzhayik district, rescuers pulled out of the snow a GAZelle van, which had swerved off the road because of the ice slick. There were no injuries.





At 1:50 p.m., a helping hand was given to the people in two cars stuck in the snow on the Ural-Taskala highway.



At 3:20 p.m., the forces rescued people in 5 cars trapped by the snow on the Taskala-Merey highway.







At 6:50 p.m., on the Ural-Atyrau highway in Akzhayik district, a Volkswagen Sharan car collided with a Scania truck As a result, 2 people were ambulanced to the nearest hospital.

At 8:45 p.m., 10 passenger cars (34 people, including 7 children) were pulled out of the snow in Taskala district.