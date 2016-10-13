People lay flowers to honor memory of basketball player killed in brutal attack

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - People lay flowers and candles near the place where basketball player Igor Nanayev was brutally attacked and later died in Petropavlovsk on October 3, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Many people gathered today at the crime scene outside the night club in the city park several days after the brutal attack left the basketball player dead. Many of them knew Igor personally.







Recall that Igor Nanayev sustained eight fatal wounds when his was attacked near the night club on October 3. He died of sustained injuries on October 10 without regaining consciousness.



According to local police, the alleged attacker, 21, was detained and taken into custody for 2 months. The criminal investigation is underway.

Igor Nanayev was born in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region in 1993. He moved to Petropavlovsk one month ago to train and play for BC Bars. He will be laid to rest in his native city today.