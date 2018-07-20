People laying flowers in Denis Ten’s memory at Kazakh embassies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In various countries, people are bringing candles and laying flowers in front of the embassies of Kazakhstan in tribute to Denis Ten, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In many countries of the world, there are many friends and admirers of Denis Ten. They are already expressing their support to the family of Denis, the people of Kazakhstan. The doors of our embassies and consulates are always open to all. Yesterday people gathered near our consulate in Riga. A book of condolences has been opened today at the embassy in Moscow," the Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aibek Smadiyarov, told Kazinform correspondent.



Meanwhile, the Kazakh Embassy in Russia said on Facebook that those wishing to pay tribute to tragically killed Denis Ten, a prominent figure skater and the idol of the public, are free to lay flowers in front of his portrait set at the entrance to the Embassy building today from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.



Besides, compassionate people and fans are bringing candles and expressing condolences in front of the building of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Czech Republic over the tragic death of Olympic medalist Denis Ten.

"The Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Czech Republic and Slovakia extends its deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of the greatest Kazakhstani athlete who has passed away," the statement says.

The tragic accident happened July 19 afternoon in Almaty. As a result of the stab wound in the thigh, Denis Ten lost 3 liters of blood. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital where physicians were fighting for his life, but Denis died despite their efforts.

The death of Denis Ten shocked entire Kazakhstan. The Head of State expressed his condolences to the family of the famous athlete. ISU President Mr. Jan Dijkema called the news of Ten's death as "truly shocking".