People line up at Kazakh embassy in Japan to pay tribute to Denis Ten

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Japanese fans of Denis Ten formed a queue at the Kazakh Embassy in Tokyo to pay tribute to their idol, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The video provided by the embassy shows that people with flowers are waiting in line to leave their messages in the book of condolences. As Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov told Kazinform correspondent, people continue coming and have already filled eight books of condolences with their heartfelt messages.



According to him, despite the extreme heat in Japan, people from all regions of Japan are coming to pay the last respects to Denis Ten. On July 20, journalists from the Fuji TV, The Asahi Shimbun national newspaper, and other media companies were at the embassy to cover the memorial event.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan is still receiving condolence telegrams and phone calls.

It should be mentioned that all over the world, people are paying tribute to bronze medalist of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Denis Ten. People bring flowers to the embassies of Kazakhstan in the Czech Republic, Latvia, Russia, to name but a few.

It is to be recalled that the tragic accident happened on July 19 in Almaty when Denis Ten was attacked and stabbed by two men who tried to steal mirrors from his car. As a result of the stab wound in the thigh Denis lost 3 liters of blood. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital where physicians were fighting for his life. He remained in critical condition and was clinging to his life for almost three hours.











