    15:10, 20 November 2015 | GMT +6

    People of Kazakhstan created stable and prospering state - Afghan leader

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM People of Kazakhstan created a stable, prospering and successful state. President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said at the enlarged meeting with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Akorda today.

    "Our relations have been deepening and expanding since the year your country gained its independence. Once you noted that you can be proud of creating your state. You have not only created it, but you managed to create a stable, prospering and succeeding state," the Afghan leader noted.

