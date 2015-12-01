People’s Assembly congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on the Day of the First President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - People's Assembly of Kazakhstan congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"Nursultan Nazarbayev is an outstanding founder of independent Kazakhstan, its first President, Elbasy. Kazakhstan President has managed to preserve and strengthen our independence, conserve the land of the fathers and increase the country's wealth.

Kazakhstan is a country where unity, peace and social accord have become the highest values of society. We live in a stable country and we are confident in the future of our children.

We are convinced that every citizen of Kazakhstan must support the Head of State to build an independent and prosperous country.

2015 was a special year in the history of independent Kazakhstan. It combines the important dates in the history including the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Year of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate, the 70th anniversary of the Great Victory. The Day of the First President is marked by your outstanding victory in the early presidential elections, which was a triumph of popular trust to your policy of peace and accord. This year the country has started the implementation of the five institutional reforms which are worked out to make Kazakhstan one of the 30 most developed countries of the world. The Plan of the Nation "100 specific steps: modern state for everyone" will give our country a safety margin which is going to allow to overcome the most difficult period of challenges and threats, and stick to the plan of implementation of the Kazakhstan-2050 development strategy and strengthen the statehood of Kazakhstan. On the eve of the Day of the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev has delivered his annual state of the nation address "Kazakhstan in the new global reality: growth, reform, development" which set new goals to achieve sustained and steady development of the country in the context of the global economic crisis." People's Assembly of Kazakhstan wished the President health, happiness, peace and prosperity.