People's Assembly Kazakhstan to start implementing Qazaqtanu project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Qazaqtanu" scientific and educational project starts in June, Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan - Head of the Secretariat Leonid Prokopenko told an extended meeting of the Assembly's Scientific and Expert Council "On scientific and expert support from the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan in the furtherance of the instructions of the 26th session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan", Kazinform correspondent reports.

"At the session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, we discussed two new projects of the Assembly, which were outlined in the final protocol of the session. The first is "The Sacred Heritage: Uly Dala Eli" project. It is being implemented jointly with our Janghyru Zholy youth movement to strengthen Kazakhstan's identity and unity based on common cultural historical and spiritual values, preserve and popularize the monuments of the sacred heritage. The second one is broader, it is "Qazaqtanu" scientific and educational project aimed at the popularization of the Kazakh culture, history, philosophy, values of the Kazakh people among all Kazakhstani ethnic groups. It is of special importance in shaping common values, common historical consciousness, the rapprochement of the Kazakh-language and Russian-language discourses on the key issues of modern development," Mr. Prokopenko said.





The Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan announced that the official launch of the project will be made in Akmola region in June this year.





This requires a new methodological dimension of reading of classical authors and philosophers more focused on the contemporary processes of modernization, the problems of youth, education, religious views, and ideas of statehood, patriotism.