People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan congratulates citizens on the Day of Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - People's Assembly of Kazakhstan has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Day of Astana.

"Thanks to the political will and historical initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev a great city of Astana has been built on the sacred ground Saryarka. Astana is a symbol of prosperity, the triumph of the achievements of our Motherland. Moreover, it is an example of limitless possibilities of Kazakhstani people. The city of Astana has opened the independent Kazakhstan to the world. The main city of the country hosts meetings of world leaders, major international events on current political, economic and socio-cultural issues. It has become the center of Eurasia. Today Kazakhstanis live in peace and accord. The country has reached a new level of development and the verified government policy has provided high economic growth and social modernization. In the Year of the People's Assembly Nursultan Nazarbayev initiated the five institutional reforms in order to achieve Kazakhstan's ambition of joining the ranks of the top 30 developed countries. There was adopted the unprecedented plan of the nation - 100 specific steps "Modern state for everyone". We are confident that the successful implementation of the set tasks will open new opportunities for further the development of Astana," the statement reads.