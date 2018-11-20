People's Assembly of Kazakhstan offers social elevators for youth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan is implementing the Roadmap of Jangyru Joly National Youth Movement, Kazinform reports.

"In the Year of Youth, the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan will implement the roadmap of Janghyru Joly Youth Movement. These are 19 independent projects aimed at creation of a wide platform of social elevators and at support of all the categories of our youth," Head of the Secretariat Leonid Prokopenko said at an enlarged meeting of the Assembly.



According to him, youth management corps has been established at all the levels of the Assembly's structures. The corps includes as many as 250 people and will be involved in organization of the Year of Youth together with Janghyru Joly Movement.







Another project launched by the Assembly is Janghyru Auyl (Modernization of Rural Areas) is being implemented together with Astana-based S.Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University.



"The project aims at promotion of new technologies, cooperation of universities with agricultural producers for training young specialists and development of agrarian tourism for rural youth at the leading agricultural enterprises," explained Prokopenko.

