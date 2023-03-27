People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan to hold its regular 32nd session in Astana in April

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State has signed a decree on convocation of the regular 32nd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The theme of the session is Just and Fair Kazakhstan: Unity, Stability, Development.

The 32nd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan will be held on April 26-27, 2023 at the Palace of Peace and Accord in Astana.