People's communists support presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - People's communists have held an event to support their presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov in Almaty today, Kazinform reports.

Representatives of the People's Communist Party of Kazakhstan kicked off their pre-election campaign with laying flowers to the Lenin monument in Almaty.



Attending the event was Irina Smirnova, deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, who urged all citizens of Kazakhstan to cast their votes at the upcoming presidential election scheduled to be held on June 9.



"I think it is crucial to go to the election. This is our duty," she said.