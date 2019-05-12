EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:43, 12 May 2019 | GMT +6

    People's communists support presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - People's communists have held an event to support their presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov in Almaty today, Kazinform reports.

    Representatives of the People's Communist Party of Kazakhstan kicked off their pre-election campaign with laying flowers to the Lenin monument in Almaty.

    Attending the event was Irina Smirnova, deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, who urged all citizens of Kazakhstan to cast their votes at the upcoming presidential election scheduled to be held on June 9.

    "I think it is crucial to go to the election. This is our duty," she said.

    Tags:
    Elections in Kazakhstan Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!