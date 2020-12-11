EN
    17:36, 11 December 2020 | GMT +6

    People’s Party of Kazakhstan, URANkz to establish cooperation

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The People’s Party of Kazakhstan will establish cooperation with URANkz republican social association,» Party Chairman Aikyn Konurov told the press conference.

    He also reminded that the party name changed recently. The party underwent transformations, expanded its political platform and invited to tune up cooperation all who solidary with them.

    The party is set to collaborate with URANkz, its core group joined the party.

    As part of one of the campaigns held by URANkz the movement activists visited North Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Aktobe regions. In North Kazakhstan they surveyed the state of dwelling houses built under the Yenbek program.

    Parliament Elections Political parties
