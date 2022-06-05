People taking a fateful decision - Tokayev about referendum
The uniqueness of today's referendum is the introduction of amendments and additions to the current Constitution by means of a nationwide referendum. Previously, amendments and additions to the Constitution were adopted by the Parliament.
Having cast his ballot, President Tokayev held a briefing for representatives of the national media. In his statement, the Head of State congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the referendum.
«Today is an important historical day for our country, indeed. People are taking a fateful decision. There is no compulsion. The referendum has been organized at a high level,» the leader of Kazakhstan said.
Then the President answered a number of questions from journalists about the main goals and tasks of the constitutional reform.