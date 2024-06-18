EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:08, 18 June 2024 | GMT +6

    People’s artist of Kazakhstan Torgyn Tassybekova passes away

    Culture and Information Ministry
    Photo: Culture and Information Ministry

    People’s artist of Kazakhstan Torgyn Tassybekova has passed away, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of culture and information of the country.

    The ministry offered condolences over the death of Torgyn Tassybekova.

    People’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, Kurmet Order holder, People’s artist of Kazakhstan Torgyn Tassybekova was born in Almaty region. She graduated from the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory in 1961. Tassybekova joined the Kazakh State Academic Drama Theatre named after Mukhtar Auezov as an actress in the same year.

    She was a prime example of respect for noble art and relentlessly served to her beloved theatre throughout her life. Her beautiful voice, image and realistic characters will always remain in the memory of the Kazakhstani people, reads a statement of the culture ministry. 

    Tags:
    Ministries Culture
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!