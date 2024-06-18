People’s artist of Kazakhstan Torgyn Tassybekova passes away

People’s artist of Kazakhstan Torgyn Tassybekova has passed away, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of culture and information of the country.

The ministry offered condolences over the death of Torgyn Tassybekova.

People’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, Kurmet Order holder, People’s artist of Kazakhstan Torgyn Tassybekova was born in Almaty region. She graduated from the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory in 1961. Tassybekova joined the Kazakh State Academic Drama Theatre named after Mukhtar Auezov as an actress in the same year.