TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:22, 25 April 2024 | GMT +6

    People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan should focus on detecting hotbeds of ethnic and social tensions – President

    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for gradual strengthening of the role of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan in adoption of state decisions and tracking the reforms launched in the country. He said it today, at the 33rd session of the Assembly in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The President pointed out that the Assembly’s activity should always focus on “detection and preventive elimination of possible hotbeds of ethnic and social tensions.”

    According to him, ethno-mediation professionals have already begun working in Almaty, Zhambyl and Turkistan regions. "This positive experience should be widely applied by the Assembly," the President said.

    In his words, the Assembly should enhance its position as a leading institution of social integration and patriotism. The councils of mothers and elders should be developed further. The relevant ministries and akimats should support their activity by allocating special grants, he said.

    The Head of State also proposed to attract young people more actively to the Assembly’s work. The youth projects of the Assembly, in particular, volunteering ones, must receive all-round support from the central and local executive authorities, stressed he.

