Pep Guardiola to join Manchester City as head coach in summer

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Pep Guardiola will become Manchester City head coach on 1 July after the club confirmed the Spaniard has signed a three-year deal, with Manuel Pellegrini stating he is content with the decision.

Guardiola announced in December that he would be leaving Bayern Munich after this season and a move to the 2013-14 Premier League champions always seemed likely, The Guardian reports.

A statement issued by Manchester City on Monday said: "Manchester City can confirm that in recent weeks it has commenced and finalised contractual negotiations with Pep Guardiola to become MCFC Head Coach for the 2016/17 EPL season onwards.

"The contract is for three years. These negotiations were a re-commencement of discussions that were curtailed in 2012. Out of respect for Manuel Pellegrini and the players, the Club wishes to make its decision public to remove the unnecessary burden of speculation.

"Manuel, who is fully supportive of the decision to make this communication, is entirely focused on achieving his targets for the season ahead and retains the respect and commitment of all involved with the leadership of the club."

Pellegrini ended his press conference to preview the game against Sunderland by saying: "Before I finish, I want to tell you I have talked with the club and I will finish my contract on the original date.

"I signed for one year more [in August he extended his contract until the summer of 2017] but with the clause that the club or me can choose not to use that now. So I finish here 30 June, so there is not the speculation.

"The club are not doing anything behind me, I knew this one month ago, but I don't think it's good to have rumour or speculation about these things, so I prefer to finish today, which I why I have told the players and I have told the press. I also spoke to the club two weeks ago and said that I would do it."