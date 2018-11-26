Per capita GDP in Kazakhstan to make $9,400 in 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov shared GDP forecast for the nearest outlook, Kazinform reports.

Real GDP growth in 2019 will make 3.8%, while average annual growth rate in 2019-2023 will make 4.1%, he said. Nomimal GDP will increase from 64.0 trillion tenge in 2019 to 86.5 trillion in 2023, he added.



Meanwhile, per capita GDP is expected to make $9,400 in 2019 increasing to $12,100 in 2023.



According to the Minister, processing and mining industries will see 4.1% and 3% growth respectively. Stable development pace will be retained in agriculture - 6.4%, in construction sector - 4.1% and in trade - 4.4%.



Suleimenov says in 2019 the volume of export will comprise $54,1 billion and will increase to $65,7 billion in 2023. Import will make $32,9 billion in 2019 and will increase to $39,6 billion in 2023.



"The volume of oil output will be preserved at 88 million tonnes in 2019 and will be raised to 99 million tonnes in 2023. Inflation is expected at 4-6% in 2019 with further decrease to 3.4% in 2020-2023," added the Minister.