Percy Hynes White shares his first impressions of Kazakhstan and talks career aspirations at ComicCon Astana 2024

In an interview with Kazinform News Agency and Silk Way TV channel correspondents at ComicCon Astana 2024, actor Percy Hynes White opened up about his first visit to Kazakhstan, expressing admiration for the capital city's rich history and welcoming atmosphere. The "Wednesday" star also delved into his current and future film projects, his passion for diverse roles, and his newfound appreciation for Kazakh cinema.

This is your first visit to Kazakhstan. What are your impressions of the country, and particularly, what do you say about our capital?

Astana is lovely. Everyone's been so nice to me and my friend Josh, who I'm traveling with. Everyone is just so kind. I did a whole tour: I went to the history museum, saw the golden man, went to Bayterek Tower, and I went up. There were just so many different things, and I learned so much information. The history of the city is so fascinating and strange. It's gone through six different names, and it's finally here we are at the capital. It's awesome.

Percy Hynes White at ComicCon 2024 in Astana Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

Were these your expectations? Did they match what you were expecting to see?

I didn't do much research. Josh [Percy’s friend] did a lot of research. He kind of told me a little bit about it and what to expect, but I honestly went in completely blind. I didn't know. It was similar to when I first went to Romania. Very different city, but it's not a city that I had heard of, really. I didn't know anything about it. So it was just kind of amazing to get to learn.

What current film projects are you involved in, and which others are you planning to work on? What are your further career plans?

I'm involved in a few projects that are in pre-production and looking for funding and stuff like that, which I really like being a part of independent movies. We'll see. Hopefully I'll get to make a couple more movies by the end of this year.

Given your frequent roles in horror films, do you have plans to expand your acting repertoire and explore other genres?

Other genres, yeah. I would do anything. I mean, I've got a couple romantic comedies coming out. I've got a horror movie. I would love to do a period piece. I would love to do crime, thriller type of things. I would love to do a bizarre comedy. I feel like I've never really done that.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

What is your dream role? What character would you like to play?

That's a tough question. I feel like the real dream role, it's not something that I can pinpoint. It's just anything that would be like a mature sort of role in a movie that I would watch, you know, with a great character development and an iconic role. Who knows what it will be, but I think it'll happen.

Do you know anything about the Kazakh film industry?

I wasn't aware and I asked somebody, I think Jana, and she said that the movie ‘Wanted’ is a Kazakh director and I love that movie. It's such a strange movie with James McAvoy. So that's very cool.

Would you want to come back here to Kazakhstan?

Yeah, absolutely. Everyone's been so lovely. It's a very good first impression.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

Comic Con 2024 will take place From July 25 to July 28 in Astana with Percy Hynes White attending as one of the headliners. During the initial day of the event, he engaged in a Q&A session, with additional meet and greet events planned for the following days.