    20:38, 13 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Period of full vaccination to be reduced to nine months in Slovakia

    BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - As of February 1, the period within which people will be viewed as being fully vaccinated will be reduced from 12 months to nine months since their last vaccine dose, according to draft measures related to the omicron variant of novel coronavirus approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday, TASR reports.

    The measures will take effect as of January 19. The twelve-month period will remain in place until then.

    Meanwhile, the period within which people will be viewed as recovered from COVID-19 will be shortened from the current 180 days to 90 days.


