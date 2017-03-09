Permanent MH370 memorial to be built in Perth

CANBERRA. KAZINFORM A permanent memorial to honor the 239 passengers and crew who were on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will be built in Perth as soon as possible, Australia's Transport Minister Darren Chester revealed overnight, Kazinform has learnt from Xinhua.

After attending a remembrance service on Wednesday afternoon -- the third anniversary of the disappearance of the Boeing 777 jet, Chester announced the permanent memorial would be built in Perth, the closest major city to where the stricken jetliner is thought to be, somewhere in the Southern Indian Ocean.



Chester said that while there was still much "sadness, frustration and disappointment" surrounding the circumstances of the plane's disappearance, he hopes the memorial - to be built as soon as possible - will help families continue to move on with their lives.

