Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan presents credentials to IAEA Director General

VIENNA. KAZINFORM The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna Mukhtar Tileuberdi, presented his credentials to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, Kazinform learned from the Kazakh MFA.

Warmly recalling his successful visit to Kazakhstan in April this year, the head of the IAEA stressed the intensification of bilateral cooperation on a number of projects in the field of technical cooperation, including nuclear energy, cancer treatment, development of applied nuclear technologies and capacity building of Kazakh experts. He welcomed the completion of the first stage of the recertification of the cylinders of the IAEA LEU Bank in Kazakhstan. Rafael Grossi also underlined that the Agency's experts are providing the necessary advisory support to the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the construction of the country's first nuclear power plant and are planning another comprehensive mission by the end of this year.

In turn, Mukhtar Tileuberdi emphasized that membership in the IAEA is a priority for Kazakhstan, particularly in view of the country's plans to build a nuclear power plant. The Permanent Representative informed Rafael Grossi about the current State of the Nation Address by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Head of State's proposal to put the issue of NPP construction to a national referendum.

The parties agreed to continue their mutually beneficial dialogue on the development of peaceful uses of nuclear energy and the strengthening of the nuclear safety regime.