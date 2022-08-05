Persian Gulf countries interested in investing in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

The sides debated the issues of cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, energy and agroindustrial sectors.

During the meeting, the Kazakh PM pointed out that Kazakhstan takes an interest in further strengthening its strategic partnership with the Organization's countries.

«We have huge potential for developing trade and investment cooperation. Kazakhstan is ready to further ensure a favorable business climate for all investors. Therefore, taking this opportunity I'd like to invite business circles of the Council to implement joint projects,» said Smailov.

The Head of the Kazakh government noted that the country is ready to increase its export of high-quality flour, oilseed, and other agricultural products to the countries of the Persian Gulf, as well as strengthen interaction in transit, including the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route.

Smailov added that the expansion of the geography of flights, including the inauguration of direct flights from Kazakhstan to Oman and Bahrain, should be dealt with to further develop inter-State ties.

In his turn, Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf pointed out that the last visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Saudi Arabia contributed greatly to the strengthening of relations with the Arab countries.

«The Persian Gulf countries have great plans to invest in Kazakhstan. We think it is important to hold joint business forums to determine mutually beneficial areas of cooperation. In particular, we're interested in developing partnership in energy, agriculture, and education,» he said.





Photo: primeminister.kz