TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The Islamic State terrorist organization has confirmed that Abu Muslim al-Turkmani, the "right hand" of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed, Iran's Fars news agency reported Tuesday.

Earlier reports said that as a result of an Iraqi Air Force raid on an Islamic State convoy in the western province of Anbar, al-Baghdadi was wounded and three of his deputies killed, Kazinform refers to TASS.