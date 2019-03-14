Personal exhibition of Kazakh artist Leyla Mahat opened in the capital of Romania

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the project Rukhani Janghyru - "Modern Kazakhstan Culture in the Global World", and on the occasion of the upcoming holiday "Nauryz", on March 11, in the gallery "Galateca" of Bucharest the opening of the personal exhibition «Here I am» by famous Kazakhstan artist Leyla Mahat took place.

This is the second exhibition of Leyla Mahat in Romania, and is presented by 30 paintings, which embodies the poetic beauty of women and the greatness of nature. The bright and colorful exposition of the Kazakh artist caused genuine interest among local connoisseurs of fine art, who praised the talent and works of Leyla Mahat, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

At the opening ceremony the famous Romanian art critic and Vice-president of the Eurasian Academy of Arts Anna-Marie Avramut, who is familiar with the art of the artist for many years, told in detail about the paintings exhibited, which are expressing endless love for the Homeland.

Leyla Mahat told about her work and philosophy, in which nature is an important source of inspiration, and the paintings presented at the exhibition convey the rich culture of the Kazakh people.

During the event, the Deputy Chairperson of the Human Rights Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament Tamara Ciofu shared her impressions of the compositions with the guests, expressing gratitude to the Embassy for organizing the exhibition and contributing to the development of cultural dialogue between Kazakhstan and Romania.





The opening of the exhibition was attended by representatives of the state institutions, the diplomatic corps, academic and business circles, the media, as well as Romanian artists.

Leyla Mahat is a modern Kazakhstan artist, public figure and gallery owner, who is well-known in many parts of the world. Her works represent a universal artistic language that brings people of different cultures together. The figures of animals and natural landscapes depicted in the paintings convey the national Kazakh coloring and the specific style of self-expression, knowledge of the history and culture of Kazakhstan.

The artist is known for her paintings not only in Kazakhstan, but also abroad. Leyla Mahat has been exhibiting her works for many years in the best galleries of various countries, her paintings are in collections in Kazakhstan, Austria, Belgium, Great Britain, Germany, India, China, Moldova, Russia, Romania, USA, Turkey, Czech Republic and Japan.

Leyla Mahat received many awards, including the Franz Kafka Medal for her contribution to the development of culture and art (Prague, Czech Republic), the Diploma of the Asia-Pacific Association of Painters (Tokyo, Japan), the Award for Merit in the Development of Culture and Art of the International Parliamentary Assembly (Moscow, Russia). L.Mahat is honorary member of the Academy of Fine Arts (Prague, Czech Republic) and a laureate of the European Union of Arts.





The exhibition in the «Galateca» gallery in Bucharest, organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Romania with the support of «KazMunayGas International», will continue till April 4, this year.