Personal income in Kazakhstan grew tenfold over years of independence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Personal income in Kazakhstan grew tenfold over the years of independence,» Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov said.

«Personal income in Kazakhstan grew tenfold, unemployment rate decreased from 12.8% to 4.9% over the years of independence. Population of Kazakhstan for the past 20 years increased by 4 mln. The life expectancy grew up to 71 years old the countrywide. Since the early independence the living standards of 1.5 mln people improved. Over 5,000 new social facilities were built. 99% of kids attend kindergartens today,» Yeraly Tugzhanov told the international conference themed Leadership. Stability. Progress held in Nur-Sultan.

He noted that the history of success of independent Kazakhstan is the history of the work of a wise politician and strategist.

He noticed that Kazakhstan attracted USD 400 bln of foreign investments. Kazakhstan takes the lead intra-CIS in attracting foreign investments. Today the country’s foreign commodity turnover hits USD 100 bln.