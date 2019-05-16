Personnel cut in some sectors may reach 30% in 7 years - expert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Disco Consulting Group partner Daulet Argandykov has presented optimistic and pessimistic scenarios of the global market development today during the conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the International Labour Organization in Nur-Sultan.

The event was held as part of the XII Astana Economic Forum, Kazinform reports.



According to the pessimistic forecast, some sectors of economy will see up to 30% personnel cut in the nearest seven years. In 15 years, this indicator may reach 50%, the speaker says.



"As for the optimistic scenario, labour productivity will increase drastically with the implementation of AI, other technological components, shifting of tax burden on income and introduction of universal basic income," he added.



The XII Astana Economic Forum began today in Nur-Sultan. 5,492 registered delegates from 74 countries, including experts, politicians, businesspeople, and scientists, are attending the Forum. According to the organizers, AEF-2019 has received significant interest from foreign and domestic media, with 710 representatives from 30 countries participating in the event

