Personnel hired in Tengiz reached 11 thousand

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The number of personnel employed at Tengiz oil-&-gas field in future growth and wellhead pressure management projects, Atyrau region, has reached 11 thousand, Kazinform reports.

"The number of the personnel hired for implementation of the recently launched project in Tengiz has exceeded 11 thousand. Among them 6 600 are the residents of Atyrau region", Nurtas Kenganov, HSE Deputy General Manager of Tengizchevroil told in the meeting with journalists.

As earlier reported, at the peak phase of project implementation there will be 20 thousand people working. The work locations are mainly construction sites in Atyrau region and Tengiz field. A few thousand jobs will also be opened in Mangystau region, hundreds of specialists will be also hired in other regions of Kazakhstan, such as Pavlodar, East-Kazakhstan, Almaty and West-Kazakhstan, where contracts have already been signed with companies. These companies are to fabricate 53 thousand tons of pre-assembled units for the third generation plant. After completion of construction the volumes of Tengiz oil production will grow from the current 26 million tons per year to 38 million tons per year.