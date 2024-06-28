Personnel of Presidential TV and Radio Complex honored with letters of appreciation

A number of the personnel of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President received the letters of appreciation from the head of the Presidential Administration, Aibek Dadebayev, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The solemn ceremony of presenting the letters of appreciation took place at the Presidential Residence Akorda.

Photo: Akorda

Among the recipients of the appreciation letters are publishing editor of the Chinese editorial office of the Kazinform International News Agency Mukhtar Kalimolla and correspondent of the information and analytical program service of the domestic broadcast of Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV channel Bakhtiyar Darkeev.

Photo: Akorda

Editor-in-chief of the the information and analytical program service of the outside broadcast of Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV channel, hostess of the English-language information and analytical program New Time and Reporter with President project Ainur Imangali as well as graphics editor of the content production department of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President Saparbek Zhakssylykov were marked with the letters of appreciation from Advisor and Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali.

Photo: Akorda