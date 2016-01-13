EN
    20:11, 13 January 2016

    Peruashev: Snap parliamentary elections should be held as soon as possible

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of Ak Zhol Party Faction Azat Peruashev says that snap Majilis elections should be held as soon as possible.

    “Today in this important and responsible period for our people, we consider it necessary to hold snap elections of the Parliament deputies as soon as possible. We should start to modernize our state and to implement the reforms determined by the President,” Peruashev noted and added that Ak Zhol fully supported the initiative on holding early Parliamentary elections.

