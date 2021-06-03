Petchem production rose by 155% in Kazakhstan last year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Petrochemical production rose by 155% in Kazakhstan in 2020 compared to the previous year, 80% of which went to export, Nurlan Nogayev, Energy Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Two plants including a polypropylene plant in Atyrau region with a capacity of 500 thousand tons per year and a polypropylene powder production plant and octane boosting petroleum additives with capacities of 81 thousand and 57 thousand tons, respectively, are under development in the country.

The projects are 87% and 99% done, respectively.

According to the energu minister, the polypropylene plant is to produce 11 types of polypropylene once started, with the line to increase to up to 64 in the future.

The minister added that France’s Air Liquide Eastern S.A. and KazMunayGas launched the plant producing technical gases in Atyrau region worth $16mln this April.

According o the ministry, petrochemical production demonstrates growth each year totaling 360 thousand tons in 2020, six times more than in 2016.